Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly Sells 2,100 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00.

Shares of RLMD opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.

RLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

