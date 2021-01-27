Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 2,113 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

RLMD opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

