Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.33. 1,115,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 892,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

