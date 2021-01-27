Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Regency Centers reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 288,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

