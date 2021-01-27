Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.53.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.41. 5,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.23 and its 200 day moving average is $323.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $369.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

