Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.