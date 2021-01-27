Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $170.98. 139,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

