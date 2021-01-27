Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.24. 36,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

