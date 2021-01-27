Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,646.95 or 0.99467190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

