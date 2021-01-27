Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) in the last few weeks:
1/20/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. "
1/15/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
1/14/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/8/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/6/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Swisscom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom AG has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.21.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
