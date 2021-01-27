REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Cap of $438,993.34

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, REAL has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $438,993.34 and $3,113.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00904014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.62 or 0.04411153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018018 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.