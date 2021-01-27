RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 89,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,572. The firm has a market cap of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

