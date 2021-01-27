RBC Bearings (ROLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.80.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.