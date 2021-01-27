Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 387,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

