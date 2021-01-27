Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.4-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.3 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.