Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

