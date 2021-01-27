Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 545,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

