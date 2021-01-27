Raymond James Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.
AUY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 1,324,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $133,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
