Raymond James Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AUY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 1,324,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $133,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

