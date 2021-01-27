Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $89.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
