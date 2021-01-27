Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $89.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

