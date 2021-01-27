Raymond James Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AQN stock traded down C$0.55 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.69. 2,322,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

