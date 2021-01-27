Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,086.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $5,086.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

