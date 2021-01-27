Randolph Co Inc Buys Shares of 1,720 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
