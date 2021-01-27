Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

