R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 425 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. 120,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

