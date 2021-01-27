QuarkChain Hits Market Capitalization of $39.53 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and $2.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

