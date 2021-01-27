Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 12.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) fell 12.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.47. 564,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 466,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Specifically, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,353. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

