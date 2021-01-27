Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $121,287.32. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,503 shares of company stock worth $4,109,353. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

