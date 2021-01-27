QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

