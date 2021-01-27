Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for 2.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in PPL by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 47.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.