Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

