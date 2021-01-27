Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

