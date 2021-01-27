QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0047 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $100,343.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

