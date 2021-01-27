QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $290.40

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.40 and traded as high as $324.40. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) shares last traded at $317.80, with a volume of 622,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

Get QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

In other QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) news, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,252 shares of company stock worth $4,401,759.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.