QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $17.78 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, QASH has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

