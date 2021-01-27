Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Issued By William Blair

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

