Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.