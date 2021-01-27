Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 379,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

