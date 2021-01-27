Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

