Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

QTWO opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,144,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

