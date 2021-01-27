Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

NYSE:PRI opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Primerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Primerica by 636.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

