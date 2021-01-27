Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$531.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

