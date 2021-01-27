Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million.
Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$531.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.
About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
