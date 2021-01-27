Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

