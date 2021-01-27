Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

BANF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

