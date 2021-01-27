Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reduced by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

