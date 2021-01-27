Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

