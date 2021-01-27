Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RF stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

