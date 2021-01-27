Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,351 shares of company stock worth $58,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

