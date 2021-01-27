Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

CFG stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

