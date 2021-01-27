Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

OZK stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 21.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

