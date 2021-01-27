Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

